New state rules could expand public broadband in rural WA

Telecommunications companies including Comcast and Nevada-based startup Rural Wireless filed objections last year that derailed eight projects meant to expand internet access to rural communities, as Crosscut reported in March. The objection process has drawn scrutiny from public utilities districts (PUDs), many of which are vying for hundreds of millions in federally funded grants, and see it as being leveraged to stifle competition.

The Public Works Board is one of three state bodies that distributes broadband funding, and the only one required by state law to allow private telecom companies to object to grant applications. Lawmakers wrote that requirement into statute when they formed the State Broadband Office in 2019, with the intention of preventing “overbuild.”

But some critics argue an expansive definition of “overbuild” — which can mean any company already offers internet service in a given area, or has begun construction to provide service — has spoiled tangible broadband expansion efforts in favor of open-ended promises without sufficient mechanisms to hold those companies accountable.

In response, the state’s Public Works Board voted unanimously in April to require more evidence from objectors, such as permits, invoices and engineering plans. Lawmakers also amended the application process based on concerns about how the previous grant round played out.

At a stakeholder workshop last week in Olympia, Public Works Board employees described a reformed objection process that will allow applicants to revise their proposals in response to companies’ challenges, likely by removing areas with clusters of homes already served. The mostly virtual audience offered little feedback on the proposal, but in interviews, public utilities urged much narrower criteria for objections and more rigorous verification of objectors’ claims of service.

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

Sarah Holderman, director of customer services at Pend Oreille PUD in Eastern Washington, told Crosscut she wants to see the board reject objections based on existing service unless the company can prove they offer service to 100% of end users in a project area. Just two of eight objections filed in the most recent grant cycle included a claim that the company already served all customers in the proposed project area.

“This is particularly relevant in rural communities like ours where the cost to bring service just a couple of miles can be prohibitive,” Holderman wrote in an email to Crosscut.

Officials at Pend Oreille PUD say they submitted three applications for funding so far, and all three were hit with objections from an Idaho-based company called Rural Telecom, Inc. PUD officials said they are skeptical of the company’s claims that they already serve half the households in the proposed area, citing speed tests collected by the state broadband office that show significantly lower speeds experienced by end users.

A state survey of nearly 240 respondents in Pend Oreille County found 85% logged speeds lower than 25 megabits per second (mbps), the federal definition of broadband. (Washington state recently upped its definition to 100 mbps.)