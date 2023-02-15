How WA's worst mass shooting isolated Seattle's Chinese Americans

Chew wrote an opinion piece weeks after the event, calling out the media’s characterization of the families and neighborhood in general.

“In many cases, the relatives of those who were killed refused to talk to the press and, in several instances, press accounts described their refusal to talk in a manner implying that the families have something to hide,” he wrote.

Chew didn’t look at Wah Mee and the community only through a reporter’s lens.

“At the end of the day … I have to live in this community,” said Chew, who now lives on nearby Beacon Hill but lived in the Chinatown-International District for about a decade. “I can’t run off to the suburbs and cloister myself. These are people I know who were like uncles to me. And I grew up with their children. I interact with them. They’re not mysteries to me, they’re part of my world.”

A 2006 article in the International Examiner looks back, remembering reporters swarming the neighborhood and trying their luck at victims’ funerals. A narrative slowly emerged that residents were secretive, a perspective Chew challenged because – in addition to grieving – people were also scared: At that time, Tony Ng’s whereabouts were unknown to many, though he was later deported from Canada to the U.S. in October 1984.

Language barriers also made it difficult for residents who were not proficient English speakers to agree to interviews.

“You can’t communicate with them, that’s why they’re running away [from] you and shaking their head and everything else,” So said. “They’re trying to tell you they don’t speak English.”

Initiatives in recent years have responded to media issues like these, including the Narrative Justice Project , which trains communities of color in telling their own stories . The project’s website notes that it was founded as “a tactical response to structural racism in popular media representation and landscape.”

“You have, especially now, cable news, prime-time news, major media conglomerates, parachuting in and not knowing the actual cultures or communities,” said Dr. Rachel Grant, an assistant professor in the University of Florida’s Department of Journalism and the project’s research director.

Grant pointed to various ways the media can cause harm, from trying to get the emotional reactions of families who haven’t had time to process what’s happening around them to using language that characterizes people as “illegal” or “criminal.”

Grant acknowledged that many reporters are often doing a job that doesn’t always give them adequate time or space to go in-depth.