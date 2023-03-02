Kirkland vigil marks one year of war in Ukraine

The conflict awoke something in Tom Scearce, a board member at iMiracleProject, which collaborated with the church on the event. Scearce, who said he was bullied in childhood, considered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a form of bullying on an international level.

For him, Friday was a sobering day – one dedicated to remembering those who have been harmed by the war – but also a day to inform.

“They need our undying, unconditional, unwavering support to get them through this crisis,” he said. “If we don’t support them, it’s not just Ukraine that suffers. It’s us.”

St. John’s promised to match up to $15,000 in donations given at the event Friday and at a follow-up March 4 fundraising dinner. Ryan, the church rector, moderated the panel, which included Ben Sterciuc, founder of Vital Solutions.

In the early stages of the war, Vital Solutions, a nonprofit offering support to Ukrainian refugees, helped people who had been forced to leave their homes access shelter, food and medical care.

As the conflict continued, Sterciuc said his organization pivoted to helping those still in Ukraine, including older people and those with disabilities who were unable to flee. His organization developed partnerships on the ground to help with this relief.