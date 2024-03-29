ArtSEA: Celebrating Richard Serra’s massive Northwest sculptures

“Wake” (2003) sits in a valley at the Seattle Art Museum’s Olympic Sculpture Park. To reach it, visitors descend either a graveled ramp or the wide terraced stairs abutting the PACCAR Pavilion.

I’ve visited countless times since its 2006 installation (including getting married next to it). But when I paid an honorary visit on Tuesday evening I was newly struck by how the walk down to the work gives the sense that you’re traversing a sort of gangplank, approaching an implied sea.

Narrowed at the base of what might be the prow and stern, the five rusted steel forms seem to move as a flotilla, impossibly balanced as a giant ship on water — how does it stay afloat?

Walking among the 14-foot-tall forms imparts the sensation of being in a kayak, paddling next to the looming hulls of anchored ships. It feels both exciting and a little disquieting to be so close. (On this day it brought to my mind images of the giant cargo ship that slammed into the Key Bridge in Baltimore earlier this week.)