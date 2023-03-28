Spokane's Camp Hope is closing soon. Where will its residents go?

Who’s still at Camp Hope?

During the summer months, some estimate, upward of 600 people lived in the encampment, which began in late 2021 as a protest encampment at Spokane City Hall over the availability of shelter beds.

The encampment relocated to the WSDOT property so it could be eligible for funding through the state’s Right of Way Initiative, which aims to help move residents living in state-owned right-of-ways into other housing.

By last fall, when Jewels Helping Hands, a nonprofit managing Camp Hope, implemented a badging process to ensure unauthorized individuals weren’t entering, there was a firmer count of 467 people. A fence was installed around the property, one of several safety measures the organization implemented.

Service providers working at the encampment say they need more time to secure transitional or permanent housing for the remaining 65 residents.

The remaining population includes people the advocates define as chronically unhoused. The majority have been without a home for least a year, and a sizable portion have spent five or more years unhoused, said Zeke Smith of Empire Health Foundation, which has a state contract to oversee outreach efforts at Camp Hope.

Many of the remaining residents are also dealing with mental and physical health concerns and prolonged substance use, Smith added. Some have a criminal history.

“When you put those factors together across this population, you have a population … really challenged [to get into] the limited housing options we have in Spokane to address their needs,” Smith said.

Like Seattle and other cities across the U.S., Spokane County has a number of nonprofit programs that provide supportive housing for those with mental and physical health challenges, including substance abuse.

Among those who have already left the encampment, more than 80 ended up in The Catalyst, a new transitional housing facility in a former motel off Interstate 90, southwest of downtown Spokane.

The $15 million used to acquire the former motel, renovate the property and to fund the first year of operation came from a $25 million state fund from the state Department of Commerce to address homelessness issues in the city of Spokane and Spokane County.

At The Catalyst, each resident has a private room and bathroom — there are rooms for couples and families — and access to both health services and community programming, from art to karaoke. They also receive three meals a day cooked on-site.

The Catalyst is Catholic Charities Eastern Washington’s entrance into transitional housing. Such housing is for people who need more than what an emergency shelter can offer but haven’t been able to secure permanent housing, said Dawn Kinder, chief stabilization officer at Catholic Charities Eastern Washington.

“Getting out of the shelter is difficult unless you’re on a waitlist for an apartment,” she said.

Catholic Charities plan to run The Catalyst long after Camp Hope closes, but former encampment residents have helped the organization learn how to efficiently offer transitional housing services at a larger scale, Kinder said.

According to data from Empire Health Foundation, just a small number of the 400 former residents of Camp Hope — 17 — have secured permanent housing. Others are staying with friends and family, at a hotel, serving time in jail, staying in an emergency shelter or living in their cars.

But more than half of the 400 are unaccounted for.

Smith said that last fall, when city and county officials threatened to sweep the camp, many reacted by leaving without any indication of where they were going. Providers want to track those former residents and continue to provide needed services, including helping them move into a more secure housing situation, Smith said.

For the city of Spokane, having so many former Camp Hope residents unaccounted for eliminates a core argument for keeping an open timeline for the encampment’s closure: providing a central location to serve Spokane’s unhoused population.

“People are already being pushed into the neighborhoods,” said city spokesman Brian Coddington.

Coddington said 150 former Camp Hope residents reported staying or receiving services at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC), which opened last year. He also noted that one of the service agencies working at Camp Hope, Revive Counseling Services, provides the same services at TRAC. That’s one reason the city believes it has the resources — and shelter space — to better support the remaining residents of Camp Hope.

“The city can make a connection [with Camp Hope residents] when there’s a more controlled environment with regular meals,” he said.