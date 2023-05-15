Washington psychologist accused of $125K in wage theft

A troubled history

Several current and past workers said they weren’t paid for the work they did with Synergia.

One nurse practitioner was paid for only two of the five months he contracted with Synergia in 2020. Another worker, a therapist, received a single $252 payment from Hirsch. She said she is still owed $4,494.

Elizabeth Willner, a single mother who worked part time for three months on top of her full-time job, never saw a cent, though she and Hirsch signed a contract stipulating her $18.50 hourly wage.

“I remember telling my current co-workers that I thought I found my dream job,” Willner said. “To not only get no compensation, but also give all of the time from my family to this man and not be compensated for it was devastating.”

Back in the early 2000s, employees of Hirsch’s at his clinic, called Primary Behavioral Health Network, experienced strikingly similar problems to what Synergia workers are facing today. They sought the help of state oversight agencies, spoke to the media and even took Hirsch to court — but none of those actions prevented Hirsch from building his career in telehealth and, decades later, repeating the pattern with a new business.

Dr. Stan Abramski, a physician who worked part-time for Hirsch for several months in 2004, said Hirsch asked police to remove him from the Seattle clinic’s property when Abramski tried to ask him in person about the $11,000 missing from his paychecks. Elaine Ackerman, who worked at the clinic for a month in 2005, said Hirsch also called the police on her when she confronted him at the office over her bounced paycheck.

“This is a game he’s played for a while, and obviously he’s honed his skills even better now that he’s gotten into telepsych,” Abramski said.

Abramski was one of eight workers who sued Hirsch for a total of nearly $92,000 in unpaid wages in 2004. In a December 2005 KOMO article, the Seattle TV station said it heard from as many as 40 of his employees who said they were owed money. The Department of Health had received 13 complaints about Hirsch, while Labor and Industries said it had received 10 complaints, according to the article.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Hirsch were awarded a judgment of double damages, almost $184,000.

After the judgment, however, Hirsch and his wife declared bankruptcy, and Primary Behavioral Health Network closed. Abramski and another plaintiff told InvestigateWest that they never received any money from their case.

It’s unclear what action Labor and Industries took in response to those complaints. A spokesperson said any records detailing the results of the 2005 complaints would require a records request to retrieve them. InvestigateWest requested the records, but did not receive them by deadline.

The state Department of Health, meanwhile, did take action against Hirsch in 2004 and 2005 in response to a few of the complaints about Hirsch prescribing medications while his license was expired. The Department of Health substantiated those reports and suspended his license indefinitely. Hirsch met the requirements to restore his license in June 2021, but did not reactivate it, the department said. It remains expired.

But Hirsch’s suspended license didn’t prove to be a barrier to his transition into telehealth, where he emerged as an influential voice.

Hirsch became involved with the American Telemedicine Association, a membership organization that helps train organizations to deliver telehealth and advocates for industry-friendly policies. He is listed as a member of a work group that produced the association’s Practice Guidelines for Video-Based Online Mental Health Services in 2013.

For practitioners such as Weelborg, seeing Hirsch’s name associated with the American Telemedicine Association was a marker of legitimacy, a “bona fide green light” to find when she was considering working with Hirsch.

The American Telemedicine Association did not respond to questions about what it knew of Hirsch’s background or the fact that his license was suspended while he was part of that work group. A spokesperson said he had not been a member of the association for several years.

Synergia workers shared their annoyance at how difficult it was to find evidence of Hirsch’s troubled business history.

“Those of us that do a little due diligence, we don't find this stuff, and we find things that look legitimate,” Weelborg said. “That makes me frustrated, for sure.”

Workers weren’t the only ones who missed things in Hirsch’s past. Doug Moore, a Portland-based executive with a national construction company, said Hirsch’s pitch to expand telehealth access was particularly effective during the early days of the pandemic. He was one of at least a half-dozen investors who helped get Synergia up and running in early 2020, and once sat on the company’s board of advisors.

Moore said he probably didn’t look deeply enough at the psychologist’s history before deciding to invest.

“I would not have, had I known,” Moore said of Hirsch’s bankruptcy, wage-theft complaints and suspended psychology license.

That Hirsch is still operating in behavioral health, not paying practitioners, and roping in patients suggests Washington’s consumer protection and regulatory agencies either failed or haven’t been properly equipped, said Ackerman, the former Primary Behavioral Health Network employee.

“I don’t know who he thinks he is, but the hammer needs to come down, really hard and really fast, because he’s ruining lives,” Ackerman said. “If the point of a regulatory body is to protect the citizens of the state of Washington … and nobody’s actually doing their job because [Hirsch] is getting away with everything under the sun for decades, then why do we actually have these bodies?

“It just makes my skin crawl.”