WA foster parents say the state still hasn’t fixed its investigative system

Investigation fallout

Following the allegation against her in 2020, Zarate received a “founded” finding of abuse, meaning the CPS investigator determined that it was more likely than not that it occurred.

The fallout was manifold. Zarate was charged with a count of child abuse by the Yakima County prosecuting attorney, based on an investigation by police and the CPS finding. And in addition to losing her foster license, she was dismissed from her job as a social worker with CPS.

But as evidence was gathered, it became apparent that there were problems in the initial CPS investigation. A pair of sisters who had lived with Zarate at the same time as the accuser told the CPS investigator that they had never witnessed any such behavior from either Zarate or her husband. Meanwhile, the recollections of the accusing child and her sister both shifted a few times, including who was present and how many times the choking allegedly happened.

Zarate also learned that the caseworker had contacted the Yakima County prosecuting attorney repeatedly, more than 20 times in three months, to inquire whether a criminal charge against her was being filed.

To Zarate, it felt vindictive. She felt she was presumed guilty and needed to prove her innocence rather than the opposite.

“They rushed to judgment,” she said. “They didn’t really investigate it well.”

Concerned about inconsistencies in the investigation, Zarate reached out to the Children and Family Ombuds Office for help. After monitoring the investigation for several months, however, the office found no policy or procedural violations.

As Zarate continued through her appeals, the judges presiding over her case flagged issues that led them to reverse the finding. A review judge with the DCYF Board of Appeals noted in the final ruling in June 2022 that hearsay evidence was the main basis for the original finding, and that the girl who accused Zarate also went on to accuse her next foster parent of abuse, a report that was also later proved false.

The burden of proof required to justify a “founded” finding is lower than the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard used in criminal proceedings — fostering children, after all, is a responsibility and not a right. But a finding of abuse or neglect can have an effect similar to a criminal charge for a parent or foster parent, especially those who work in any capacity with children.

Patrick Dowd, director of the ombuds office, said the appeals process that Zarate used serves as the safeguard against improper findings. But he acknowledged that the route is costly, both in time and money.