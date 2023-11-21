Grocery costs make this Thanksgiving more expensive than ever

Not only have food costs risen over the past few years on the Eastside, but affordable options are limited. “In some of these suburban areas there are just high-end grocery stores and then McDonald's,” said Cade Schmidt, communications director for Hopelink.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s clear from a quick visit to the two grocery stores closest to the Kirkland Hopelink that creating a traditional Thanksgiving meal is an expensive proposition. At the local Whole Foods, for instance, the cheapest frozen turkeys run $1.99 per pound, easily totaling $30 or more for a full-size turkey. You can find a fancy premade pumpkin pie for around $15; or if you want to make your own, a can of pumpkin puree will set you back $3.50.

At the other grocery store nearby, a Fred Meyer, prices aren’t quite as high, but a frozen turkey is still $1.89 per pound – at least $30 for a reasonable-sized bird. A frozen pumpkin pie will cost you $8.99, and pumpkin puree is $2.50.

Food costs have soared locally in the past 20 years, says UW’s Kucklick, putting pressure on families who have also seen rents climb to record levels According to data she and her colleagues have used to generate self-sufficiency standards, food costs in King County have risen 133 percent since 2001 and total self-sufficiency costs have increased by 267 percent in east King County – the highest rise of any region in the state.