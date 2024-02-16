From 2020 to now: 4 Seattle Black activists reflect on their work

“They did something that should not have been done,” they said, referring to the city’s response to that summer’s protests. “It just boggles my mind, why you as a city, knowing full well, you made a mistake. People resigned because they knew they made mistakes.”

Ekenezer said accountability was instilled in them during their active naval duty. ”The fact that our government, the people who we used to work for, aren’t doing what they instilled in us is such hypocrisy and so gross,” Ekenezar said. “I just don’t know what else to do, I have no words.”

Since the protests, Ekenezar has continued to make films and documentaries. Their most recent documentary, Bad Ass Women Doing Kick Ass Shit , is about several women of color involved in politics.

Despite their experiences during the 2020 protests, Ekenezar said they will still continue to protest and be an example for their son.

“I’m never going to be happy because no amount of money is ever going to be enough for what they did. It’s never going to be enough for what they are continuing to do,” they said, referring to the settlement.

They specifically pointed out how a Seattle police officer struck and killed a pedestrian in 2023, reportedly laughing afterward, illustrating for Ekenezar that things haven’t changed much in the intervening years.

More than three years later, Ekenezar feels people are still not being held responsible for their actions during the protests. “I’m sick and tired of it and if I need to make more films that call this into question and bring this stuff to light, then I’m going to continue to do that. That’s my mission.”