But that hasn’t changed my mind about the hazard pay law, and I want to explain why. Let’s put aside the question of whether grocery workers need and deserve hazard pay, because of course they do. Unless you count QFC’s protestations about how it’s been lavishing care and rewards on its workforce throughout the pandemic, opponents of these new laws don’t typically argue that workers already make enough money. Rather, they argue that, because of its ultrathin margins, the grocery industry simply can’t absorb the extra costs.

This is basically how Kroger explained its decision to close the stores, which it says were already “long-struggling” and “underperforming” before the pandemic. Of course, the company won’t open its books to public scrutiny, so we have only its good word that this move is a business necessity. I’m not generally inclined to trust corporate pronouncements, but this one surprised even me. Pretty much every news story on the Seattle closures repeated QFC’s dramatic claim that the new law “will increase our store operating costs by an average of nearly 22%.” I thought that sounded suspiciously high, so I put on my thinking cap and did some simple math.

The grocery industry is all about reselling goods. A store’s largest cost — consuming 70% or more of its total revenue — is purchasing those goods wholesale. A little over half of its remaining costs are labor-related, and the rest comprise rent, utilities, maintenance, depreciation and miscellaneous expenses.

QFC says its labor costs equal 13% of total sales, and its Seattle labor costs average $25.96 an hour, including benefits. (That’s believable: There tend to be a lot of newbies starting at $16.79, just over minimum wage, and a lot of old-timers near $23, the top of the union-won wage scale, with a sprinkling in between.) In that case, $4 an hour hazard pay, generously admitting an extra dollar for ancillary expenses like increased payroll taxes and pension contributions, will raise QFC’s labor costs by less than 20%. But how about the company’s operating costs?

“Operating costs” are generally understood to include all the day-to-day costs of running a business. This can’t be what Kroger means, however, since a 20% increase in labor costs wouldn’t lift total expenses more than a couple percentage points. Maybe Kroger is excluding the cost of goods sold? That would be a nonintuitive but still defensible definition. But even then, it’s hard to conceive how the new law could possibly raise store operating costs by more than 10% or 12%. That’s significant, but it’s nowhere near 22%.

Is this a mistake? A bald-faced lie? Or perhaps Kroger, like Humpty Dumpty, uses words to mean just what it chooses them to mean. Does the company have some obscure, in-house definition of operating costs that no one else knows? I asked QFC’s media relations department to show me the company’s math, and got a cheerful reply explaining that $4 is between 20% and 22% of $19.97, the company’s average hourly pay at its Seattle stores. This is true. But it’s not the statement that was printed on the “fact sheet” and reprinted in news stories across the nation.

After all that, it’s tempting to call the store closures a political move, pure and simple. There’s little doubt that this is a political move. Tom Geiger, special projects director at UFCW 21, the union that represents grocery store workers in the Puget Sound region, notes that Kroger doesn’t habitually issue press releases when it closes down a store. “It really seems to me a shot across the bow to other communities across the state and across the nation,” he says.

If that’s the game, it’s not entirely working. A number of California cities have already followed Long Beach’s lead. Burien one-upped Seattle this month by requiring $5 hazard pay, and King County is considering an ordinance, too. However, it’s easy to imagine the store closures making elected officials nervous and giving ammunition to opponents of hazard pay. If Kroger’s political move helps to confine these laws to a few hyperprogressive pockets of the country, then it could be considered the mother of all smart business moves, too.