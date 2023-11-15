Podcast | Washington voters dissatisfied with U.S. political system

And overall, Washington voters are generally unsatisfied with America’s political system.

These are just a few findings from the latest Crosscut/Elway poll, which featured responses from around 400 registered voters in Washington.

In this episode of Crosscut Reports, reporter Joseph O’Sullivan, who wrote about the poll, chats with host Maleeha Syed about how respondents feel about the 2024 election and the leading candidates; the factors likely to influence who gets their vote; and what all this says about politics in Washington state.