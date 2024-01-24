Podcast | Central WA may have new districts by the fall election

Plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in January 2022 over the 15th Legislative District, arguing that its boundaries as drawn diluted Latino votes. In August, a U.S. District Court judge ruled in favor of those plaintiffs.

Now the court is reviewing proposed maps that shift those boundaries.

In this episode of Crosscut Reports, host Maleeha Syed chats with Mai Hoang about her story on the five new proposed maps for the region, including changes that could go into effect ahead of this year’s election and the pushback to this redrawing effort.