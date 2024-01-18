Five new maps proposed for Central Washington redistricting

In August, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Lasnik sided with Latino voters in the 15th Legislative District who filed suit in January 2022 over the district’s boundaries, ruling that the boundaries violated the federal Voting Rights Act. Plaintiffs in Palmer vs. Hobbs contend that while the district drawn in 2021 met the percentage of voters needed to be a majority-minority district, the bipartisan Washington State Redistricting Commission drew it in a way that diluted Latino votes and deprived them of an opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice.

After the Legislature — namely Democrats — did not reconvene the redistricting commission, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington is now leading an alternative process aimed at readying a new map for the 2024 election season.

Meanwhile, conservative Latinos are still pursuing court appeals in hopes of reversing Judge Lasnik’s ruling, which they contend is an attempt by Democrats to get their candidates elected in a conservative region.

Here’s a rundown of what’s happened since the August ruling and what’s ahead in the coming months.

Who is involved?

Several Latino voters in the 15th Legislative District — including the case’s namesake, Susan Soto Palmer — filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in January 2022. Soto Palmer is well-known among Latinos in the Yakima Valley as she is active with the local Democratic Party and previously ran for office.

While Secretary of State Steven Hobbs was among the defendants, Hobbs ultimately took no position on the merits of the voters’ claims. As a result, a group of conservative Latino voters asked to intervene in the case so their interests would be addressed. Among the intervenors is State Sen. Alex Ybarra, a Latino legislator from Quincy, in the neighboring 13th Legislative District. Also noteworthy is House Republican Leader Drew Stokesbary, serving as counsel for the conservative voters.

Lasnik will continue to be involved as he oversees the drawing of a new map. However, the Court retained Karin Mac Donald to help in the process, including evaluating proposed maps from Latino voters and advocates. Mac Donald has aided the state and communities in California in building districts that comply with federal voting rights laws.

Proposals

When the deadline for proposals passed on Dec. 1, the Palmer plaintiffs had submitted five proposed maps. No other organization, including the conservative Latino voters who intervened in the case, submitted proposals.

All the proposed maps would move the Latino-majority district south from the 15th to the 14th Legislative District. The advocates who brought the lawsuit said switching to an even-numbered district ensures that state Senate elections would fall on a presidential year when Latino voter turnout is higher.

The percentage of Latino residents of citizen voting age range from 47% to 51.65% for the 14th District in the proposed maps, compared to 50.02% for the current 15th Legislative District. Plaintiffs say their priority was to reunite Latino population centers between Yakima in Yakima County and Pasco in Franklin County, which were previously spilt in separate districts.

In a court briefing, attorneys for the Palmer plaintiffs pointed out that a Latino votermajority district that is compliant with the U.S. Voting Rights Act isn’t just about meeting “an arbitrary demographic threshold,” but is determined by how well the candidates Latinos vote for perform.

All the proposed maps also keep the Yakama Nation Reservation intact in one legislative district, another goal of the redistricting commission. Several maps also include some or all Yakama Nation trust lands and fishing villages in the same district.

Four of the proposed maps draw a 14th Legislative District that includes Yakima, Pasco and the communities in between. The last option keeps the 14th Legislative District within Yakima County and puts Pasco in a different district.