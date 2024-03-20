Podcast | How Spokane community members revived The Black Lens

That changed in 2022, when founder Sandy Williams died in a floatplane crash.

Suddenly the fate of the publication — which had already been on hiatus — was left hanging in the balance.

In this episode of Northwest Reports, Mai Hoang talks about the push to revive The Black Lens, the publication’s value to community members and the legacy of Sandy Williams.