Spokane’s Black community newspaper is making a comeback

After nearly a two-year hiatus, the latest edition of The Black Lens showed up inside The Spokesman-Review and in Black-owned small businesses and churches.

The future of the community newspaper had looked uncertain when founder and community activist Sandy Williams died in September 2022. The publication had already been on hiatus since January of that year.

But a collaborative effort between Williams’ family, members of Spokane’s Black communities and Spokesman-Review journalists, plus an outpouring of support from businesses and community members, gave the publication new life.

Williams’ community building over several decades led to this collaboration.

“It's incredible to watch the community rally around this paper and demand that their voices continue to be heard,” said Renika Williams, Sandy Williams’ daughter and a member of the publication’s board of directors. “It's even more impressive the people who rallied around the paper to help bring it back. I think my mom would be so proud to see the paper continuing on without her.”

And it’s that continued collaboration, community leaders say, that will be key to the newspaper not just surviving but thriving.

The latest issue, which came out earlier this month, features Lisa Gardner, communications director for the city of Spokane, taking over as president of NAACP Spokane.

Gardner’s been a frequent presence in The Black Lens. Besides being featured in the publication, Gardner also wrote articles, including one on her experience with sickle cell disease, an illness that disproportionately impacts Black Americans.

Gardner believes the newspaper is crucial to bringing Spokane’s Black community — about 2% of the city’s population — together and having them represented in a way that doesn’t happen in other media outlets.

“We had a resuscitation of life in having The Black Lens relaunch and getting back to reporting news that is for us and about us,” Gardner said.

Interim editor Natasha Hill is coordinating this initial new effort. For Hill, a local attorney who ran against Cathy McMorris Rodgers for Congress in 2022, it was yet another new venture, as she does not have a journalism background. The Williams family believed, however, that Hill’s skills in cultivating relationships and community organizing would be crucial in relaunching the publication.

As someone involved in activism and local politics, Hill understands the power of news media to give voice to those who are part of small or marginalized communities.

Being involved with The Black Lens “broadens my platform, connects the community and gets the community connected in what they’re interested in and what they support,” she said.

That includes tackling tough topics, such as racism and the impact of white supremacy on the community. But, Hill said, it also includes highlighting Black joy, things that prompt celebration of Black culture and excellence, such as the emergence of successful Black professionals and artists.

The Feb. 4 issue features articles highlighting various Black-owned businesses and organizations, plus stories about Spokane's Black residents' cultural and artistic contributions. The writers and contributors are members of the Black community.

“We got a lot of issues; there are a lot of things we need to talk about,” Hill said. “But before we delve into those harder conversations, we thought it was important to celebrate Black culture, Black joy, in introducing the publication to the community.”