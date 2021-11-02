Politics

Election results for Seattle and King County 2021 races

Results will be available starting at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. 

by / November 2, 2021

In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a voter casts a ballot into a ballot drop box as an election worker looks on at the King County Elections office in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The first ballots cast in the Nov. 2 general election will be counted and preliminary results reported by King County by 8:15 p.m. on Election Day. As more votes are counted, the county expects to post daily updates at 4 p.m. on the days after the election.

The county Canvassing Board will certify the results and transmit them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office on Nov. 23.

We’ll post the results here, but if you want to see more details visit the King County election results page. Crosscut will not be calling races, but will note who appears likely to be the winner when a significant number of votes have been counted.

Voters may drop off their ballots in a drop box until 8 p.m. Election Day. If you need help filling out your ballot, check out the Crosscut Seattle and King County Voter Guide.

If you are looking for results from other counties, you can find a link to every county election office at the Secretary of State’s Office website.

Click the name of the race to expand or collapse it. Refresh the page to update results. 

Results

In progress Likely to advance

