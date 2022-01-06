Poll says WA economy is top legislative concern for 2022

The new poll, released Thursday, asked 400 registered voters an open-ended question about what topics state legislators should focus on when they convene for a new session next week. Nearly a third of respondents — 32% — named economic issues as the most important for the Legislature to tackle.

While the economy typically ranks high among voters’ list of priorities, in the past few Crosscut/Elway Polls, the coronavirus and homelessness have led as the top issues.

Last January, 52% of poll respondents said the Legislature should focus most on responding to the novel coronavirus; that number dropped to 23% this year.

This year, only 21% of those surveyed named homelessness as something the Legislature must try to solve, compared with nearly a third of poll respondents in 2020.

Education, voters’ top issue from 2015 to 2018, was mentioned this year by only 8% of people surveyed.