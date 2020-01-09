Across the entire state, WA voters rank homelessness as the No. 1 issue lawmakers must address

The slate of Republican candidates fared slightly worse, although the difference between their level of support and Eyman’s fell within the poll’s margin of error. Joshua Freed, a former mayor of Bothell, would be the choice of 5% of voters, according to the poll. Meanwhile, state Sen. Phil Fortunato and Republic Police Chief Loren Culp each attracted support from 4% of voters surveyed. Thirty-four percent of the people polled said they were undecided in the race.

Since the poll was conducted, Eyman has hinted he might not run as an independent after all. This week, the conservative initiative promoter told his supporters via email that he is “seriously considering” running as a Republican instead.

The Crosscut/Elway Poll, which has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 5%, talked to a mix of voters from across the state — not just from King County, but also from Eastern Washington and other parts of Western Washington. The poll, conducted from Dec. 26 to 29, included Republicans, Democrats and independents.

Other findings from the new Crosscut/Elway Poll include:

• A whopping 84% of respondents said they support strengthening consumer protections for personal online data. State lawmakers will consider a new data-privacy bill this year that aims to accomplish that.

• 66% said they support requiring the producers of gasoline and other fuels to reduce carbon emissions. Inslee and others want to adopt a clean-fuel standard to make that happen.

• 65% said they support regulating or banning high-capacity magazines for guns.

• 56% said they would support requiring public schools to teach comprehensive sex education. Right now, schools in Washington can opt to not teach sex education at all.

• Fewer people said they support lifting a statewide ban on rent control. Only 47% of respondents said they would support changing state law to allow local rent-control measures; 40% said they were opposed.