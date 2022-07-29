WA auditors feel tangled in the election integrity debate

Keshel is one of several 2020 election deniers who has become famous on the far right and who spreads conspiracies at grassroots events across the country. He’s been celebrated by Trump himself after claiming the former president won several states that actually went for Biden in 2020. But political science experts have repeatedly said Keshel’s theories have no merit. His argument relies on election results differing from predictions or historical trends — not any actual proof of fraud.

McCaslin’s support for people like Keshel reflects similar support within Spokane’s Republican Party. In October, Keshel visited Post Falls, Idaho, just across the Washington border in an event hosted by Chase. Also there was Douglas Frank, a former math and science teacher, and David Clements, a lawyer and former professor. Both have been championed across the country for spreading unfounded theories of election fraud.

Spokane GOP state committeeman Matt Hawkins tells InvestigateWest that he attended the event and supported bringing the speakers to the region.

“We were aware of their work as a state team and believed if they had insights they could offer on Washington state that their participation would be valued. They have brought both national awareness and insights on our local front,” Hawkins said.

Frank claims to have unlocked a secret algorithm used to rig elections in favor of Democrats, but this theory has repeatedly been debunked. Clements, meanwhile, has pushed for forensic audits in counties all over the country.

All three speakers emphasize that action should be taken at a local level.

“Convincing a RINO [Republican in name only] legislature to decertify an entire state election is an all but impossible task,” Clements wrote in January. “But getting 2 to 3 votes from MAGA loving commissioners? Good bye bottlenecks.”

By June of this year, Hawkins and the Spokane GOP presented a petition to the Spokane County Board of Commissioners calling for a “comprehensive election system audit” of the 2020 election in Spokane.

“We’re not declaring fraud on anyone. But there is potential and risk for nefarious actors,” Hawkins said in an interview, adding that the only way to make sure there was no fraud is to do the audit.

Hawkins believes tabulation machines in Washington are connected to the internet despite the auditors repeatedly saying that is not true.

In his request for the Spokane County audit, Hawkins included links to presentations from Keshel and Frank. He then handed county commissioners a petition demanding they perform an audit of the election system “ahead of the elections for 2022” — a request which the commissioners did not have the power to grant.

Among the dozens of petition signees?

McCaslin.

'A coordinated effort'

For 16 years, Marianne Nichols, a Republican, has been county auditor in Pend Oreille, a heavily Republican County in northeast Washington where Trump carried more than two-thirds of the 2020 vote. She never expected that she’d be challenged for her seat by a fellow Republican in Tamara Newman.

Nichols sees these local auditor elections as an extension of a nationwide plan for a faction of the right to gain control of elections.

“It’s clear to me it’s a coordinated effort,” Nichols said.

Nichols has caught a handful of incidents of fraud in her own county during her tenure, but she doesn’t believe voter fraud is occurring on a wide scale.

Meanwhile, her opponent Newman said in an interview that Pend Oreille has “all the things in place” that could invite widespread voter fraud in the future, though she doubts it has occurred in Pend Oreille yet. She’s attended events where Keshel, Frank and Clements spoke, and she says she was part of a Zoom meeting with a subcommittee of the Washington State Republican Party where Lindell spoke. When asked if she’s been convinced by those speakers that widespread fraud stole the election from Trump, Newman said simply, “Yes.” When pressed, she pointed to the “2000 Mules” conspiracy film, the Dinesh D’Souza movie that suggests 2,000 people, or “mules,” collected illegal votes and dropped the ballots off in drop boxes in key swing states.

Newman supports more hand counting of ballots over tabulation machines, which, like Hawkins, she believes to be vulnerable to cyberattacks. She also would support removing ballot drop boxes.

Both suggestions concern Nichols. Hand counting is less accurate and more prone to human error, and having drop boxes spread out in a rural county like Pend Oreille ensures everyone can easily vote.

“It concerns me to get rid of them, now that people are used to having them,” Nichols said.

State law, Nichols said, would prevent Newman from removing drop boxes and tabulation machines — though Newman tells InvestigateWest that it “depends on how you read” state law.

Ultimately, it’s up to the Washington secretary of state to certify elections. Both Nichols and Dalton, Spokane County’s auditor, say there are checks and balances in state law, including regular audits, to prevent an ideologue from, for example, hijacking an election.

Their greatest concern, however, is what happens if an auditor fails to abide by those laws. Dalton points to Mesa, Colorado, as an example of that. There, county clerk Tina Peters, who spoke at an event hosted by Lindell, was indicted for allegedly tampering with voting equipment. She was then barred from overseeing elections in her home county by a judge.

Such a scenario in Washington could hurt the integrity of elections, Dalton said.

“Failing to follow the law brings the validity of the election into doubt,” she said. “If those processes have not been appropriately followed, then it’s up to the court to determine the outcome of the process and the remedy.”