Kent, Perez brawl over two different Americas in WA congressional race

But the modest pomp of a longstanding and often rote democratic tradition – a campaign debate before the public – couldn’t disguise the bare-knuckled brawl between two relatively young and unorthodox candidates over the future of America.

For the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler – a moderate Republican who was edged out in the August top-two primary after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump – is a race about many things.

It’s a debate about how to use government power, how to tackle soaring inflation, and the rollback of federal abortion protections by a conservative U.S. Supreme Court. It’s about increased crime and drug abuse, American manufacturing and the country’s broader role in the world. It’s about the continuing efforts to delegitimize the presidential election of 2020.

This race is also a contest over who should be allowed into this country to live and work, and who gets to be called an American.

Kent, an outspoken America First candidate endorsed by Trump, has been dogged by media reports of affiliations or interactions with various groups of right-wing street brawlers and other extremist elements. He knows the issue will be raised.

So when Gluesenkamp Perez brings it up in the debate – “Joe Kent wants to ban all immigration for 20 years to reestablish a white majority” – he is prepared.

“This nonsense about me being a white nationalist is absolutely despicable,” Kent, who deployed in 11 combat tours, said at the debate. “I fought for this country for over 20 years, I placed my life in the hands of minorities and people of every single race and creed and sexuality, and they’ve placed their lives in my hands.”

The 42-year-old Kent also isn’t apologetic for who he is: a former soldier and intelligence worker whose experience overseas and the death of his wife in the line of duty led to a deep disenchantment with and suspicion of the federal government, which led to a streak of isolationism.

Kent’s aspirations are blunt: boost oil and gas production, defund the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Education, impose tariffs in an attempt to bring back manufacturing jobs, use the death penalty on drug dealers.

And he would send the American military south, Kent said, to secure the border with Mexico and stop drug trafficking.

“Look, I want to limit immigration into this country, cut off illegal immigration, and if a job has a visa tied to it that takes away a job from an American citizen,” Kent said during the debate, “I want to get rid of that."