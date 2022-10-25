Justice reform, policing central to King County Prosecutor race

Ferrell also wants to use the role to lobby for changes in Olympia that he said would help police and prosecutors do their jobs. He wants to see changes to Washington’s ban on most police car chases. In 2021, the Legislature revised the rules around police pursuits as part of a package of police reforms. Police can engage in a car chase only if they have probable cause of a violent crime or sex crime.

Ferrell argued that the change is why car thefts are up 88% statewide this year over 2021. Similarly, he wants to lobby for reforms to Washington’s drug possession laws. After the Washington Supreme Court ruled the state’s felony possession law was unconstitutional, the Legislature passed a law making possession a misdemeanor, but requires that a person be offered diversion services twice before they can be prosecuted. Ferrell said this makes it difficult for police to stop public drug use and for prosecutors to enforce drug laws.

“That doesn’t mean we just take our ball and go home,” said Ferrell. “We have to do everything we can to enforce laws, work with legislative partners, and law enforcement to make sure the community is safe and people feel safe.”

Juvenile justice

In November 2021 the King County prosecutor’s office launched a new diversion program called Restorative Community Pathways. It has become a focal point in the race, highlighting Ferrell's and Manion’s contrasting views on criminal justice reform.

The program diverts youth offenders facing misdemeanor charges, and some felony charges such as unlawful gun possession, into nonprofit services and classes before their cases are filed into court. Crime victims also get connected with resources and restitution.

Of the 145 participants who’ve completed the program so far, only 8% have been arrested again, according to county data.

If elected, Ferrell said he would keep the program, but wants to see more oversight of participants. One option would be to make it a pre-trial diversion program run through the courts like the county’s other community court programs, instead of a pre-filing diversion program. He also took issue with some of the felony crimes eligible for diversion.

Manion argued that the office is putting trust in its community partners to provide oversight of participants.

Felony case backlog

The prosecutor’s office currently has a backlog of about 4,500 felony cases that built up during the pandemic. That’s down from 5,000 cases in May. Ferrell points to the backlog as evidence of dysfunction in the office. Manion said the cases show the office is doing its job.

The case backlog accrued during the pandemic because the prosecutor’s office continued filing an average of 20-30 felony cases each day, while the courts were closed so the cases couldn’t move forward.

Ferrell said “There has been zero discernible plan on how to address that. The system is starting to buckle.”

Manion said she helped secure $14 million in federal COVID relief funding for the office to hire 120 new employees to address the backlog, including 10 victim advocates meant to connect victims with services and restitution while the cases are pending.

Policing

Manion said she intentionally has not sought the endorsement of police unions in this race because she wants to ensure there’s no appearance of bias when her office takes on use-of-force cases and officer shootings. Still, she said, she wants to see the county devote more money to policing as well as expand the number of mental health professionals responding alongside officers to people’s public crises.

Manion also wants to bolster the prosecutor’s office’s relationship with law enforcement in King County. She said Satterberg, the current prosecutor, always sends the chief deputy criminal prosecutor to monthly briefings with the King County sheriff and Seattle chief of police. She said she plans to be in the room to “be accountable, build important partnerships, and come up with effective crime prevention strategies.”

Ferrell has been endorsed by a swath of police associations and police unions, including the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police, the King County Police Officers Guild and the Seattle Police Officers Guild.

He argued that Manion’s lack of law enforcement endorsements “tells a story of what’s really occurring here between law enforcement agencies and cities not being well served and not being communicated with” by the prosecutor’s office.

Ferrell continued, “My partnerships with all those mayors and police agencies and police guilds are going to serve me well to address the public safety situation.”