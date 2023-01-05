What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session

The Crosscut/Elway Poll has a 5% margin of error at the 95% confidence level, meaning if the survey were conducted 100 times, the results would be inside five percentage points of the results reported here at least 95 times.

Conducted in late December, the poll reflects two years of economic crosswinds and also marks the drop of COVID-19 from the minds of many. Asked the same open-ended legislative priority question in a poll two years ago, just before vaccines for the virus became widely available, 53% of those surveyed cited COVID-19 as a top concern for legislators to tackle. In last January’s poll, the number had dropped to 23%.

In this newest poll, only 2% of those polled said COVID-19 was a main issue legislators should focus on.

The poll arrives as the Legislature is scheduled to begin, and as lawmakers and Gov. Jay Inslee move to draft a new two-year state operating budget.

On Thursday morning, Inslee, legislative leaders, lawmakers who draft the budget and Elway are all scheduled to speak in an annual legislative preview for journalists and the public. That starts at 8:30 a.m. and can be streamed on TVW, the public affairs channel.

Inslee last month released his proposed two-year budget , which would spend $70 billion and use $6 billion in higher state tax and fee collections to boost government spending. That document would distribute dollars to schools, parks, prisons, and the mental health and foster care systems, among other government programs.

A majority of those polled – 55% – said they support using those existing tax dollars to boost government spending. Another 22% want to see the roughly $6 billion increase returned to residents as tax cuts. Meanwhile, 12% of those polled support keeping that $6 billion in reserves, rather than spending it.