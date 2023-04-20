Washington strip clubs won't be selling alcohol anytime soon

A proposal designed to change the economic reality of strip clubs by allowing alcohol to be sold has failed to advance through the Legislature this year. Senate Bill 5614 was designed mostly to improve working conditions for exotic dancers, but the income from alcohol sales was supposed to pay for some of the changes.

The bill passed the Senate on March 1 and the House Committee on Labor & Workplace Standards on March 17, but stalled in the House Committee on Regulated Substances & Gaming.