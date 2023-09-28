Yakima City Council candidates talk budget deficit, homelessness

Tackling homelessness

Homelessness has long been a critical election issue for other communities such as Seattle and Spokane. However, increasing unsheltered homelessness — which has become more visible in downtown Yakima — has made it an important issue for the Yakima City Council as well.

Nearly a third of Yakima County’s 554 unhoused households counted in early 2022 were unsheltered — living outside or in vehicles or abandoned buildings. And 73% of those unsheltered households included those identified as chronically homeless.

Like other parts of the state, the Yakima Valley is dealing with rising housing costs. In the past several years, city staff have worked to revise codes and make other changes, such as policies to allow for accessory dwelling units, to generate more housing units. Joan Davenport, Yakima’s community development director, told Crosscut previously that adding more housing is crucial to solving homelessness.

Lund said she’s eager to launch a program to provide a path for unhoused residents dealing with substance abuse and mental illness to get help. The state’s drug possession law emphasizes a treatment option. The plan in Yakima is to divert people arrested for public drug use, who are also homeless, toward the Union Gospel Mission to start triaging that person’s needs. While the Mission is involved in the initial outreach, other mental health and drug-treatment organizations will be involved.

Lund also notes that another opportunity to reach the homeless would involve addressing crime in downtown Yakima and getting housing and other services for the unhoused who are arrested for misdemeanor crimes. She acknowledges that this won’t solve the problem entirely, but it does focus on a challenging segment of unhoused residents. “The goal is to get these individuals off the streets and into shelter and wrap-around services faster and more effectively,” Lund said.

Glenn said that in his property management job he’s made efforts to provide housing for low-income residents and even worked with nonprofits, such as Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, that support people experiencing homelessness.

He believes his experience working with getting people into housing could benefit the Council, and that there need to be targeted solutions rather than mindless spending to address the issue.

However, he believes police need to address crime in areas where unsheltered residents stay. He thinks people try to blend in with unsheltered residents and commit crimes like shoplifting or drug dealing.

Glenn, who is president of the Yakima Valley Landlords Association, said policies that make housing more expensive for landlords such as himself will also make it more expensive for renters, as those costs are often passed down to them.

Byers said she favors providing shelter or transitional housing with mandatory wrap-around services as “homelessness and substance abuse run together.” She notes that the city recently signed a contract with Comprehensive Healthcare, a mental health services provider, to provide services at Camp Hope, a nonprofit low-barrier shelter on city property.

As for additional housing, she believes the city’s efforts in recent years have resulted in more housing, particularly an increase in apartment units and smaller, more affordable single-family homes. She said the focus will be to continue finding ways to increase housing units and accessory dwelling units on individual housing lots.

Cousens said she would like to work on increasing emergency shelter space to provide immediate relief for unsheltered residents and that those shelters should have wrap-around services, including mental health and addiction treatment. However, she also believes short-term efforts should be joined with long-term solutions such as investment in homeless prevention efforts and increasing affordable housing through partnerships with developers.

Berg, Cousens’ opponent, said he would like to see an ordinance that would address squatting and littering around areas where unsheltered residents stay, but also wants to find ways to get residents in transitional housing and connected to services. He said he would coordinate with nonprofits and others working with people experiencing homelessness to get feedback on best practices.

Roy said it’s important to recognize that the government doesn’t have to be responsible for every homelessness solution. He said he would focus on partnering with nonprofits, faith-based organizations and businesses to expand support services.

Both Berg and Gutierrez believe the city needs to pursue efforts to work with owners of a former lumber mill property — hundreds of acres vacant just outside of downtown Yakima and along Interstate 82 — to build affordable housing.

Gutierrez notes the city has invested about $100 million in building roads and sidewalks around the property and connecting the property to city utilities. While she understands the current property owners can do what they want, she believes the city needs to incentivize building new housing.

Gutierrez noted that during her previous stint on the Council, the city secured a state grant that enabled it to launch a housing action plan that included an ongoing effort to revise and introduce new city codes that allowed for more housing, particularly multifamily units, to be built in the city.

“Housing is a major need for our community that homeless people are struggling with … but so are low-income people, and so are middle-class families and working-class,” she said.