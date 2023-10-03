Politics

Watch: Seattle City Council District 1 debate

Climate activist Maren Costa and Meta attorney Rob Saka discussed public safety, housing and affordability in West Seattle on Tuesday, Oct. 3. 

by / October 3, 2023 /
Updated: Oct. 3 8:04 p.m.
Maren Costa and Rob Saka

Maren Costa and Rob Saka (Courtesy of the campaigns)

The Washington State Debate Coalition hosted a Seattle City Council District 1 debate between Maren Costa and Rob Saka at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the South Seattle College Jerry Brockey Center in the Riverview neighborhood. Rewatch the debate here.

Costa is a former tech worker and climate activist. Saka is an attorney for Meta.

District 1 includes West Seattle, Delridge and South Park, but will expand in 2024 to include Georgetown, SODO and Pioneer Square. Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who has represented the district since 2016, is not running for reelection.

Crosscut is one of the many media partners presenting this program. The debate was moderated by journalists Natalie Swaby of KING5, Matt Markovich of KIRO Newsradio and Maleeha Syed of Crosscut. 

Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2023 general election voter guide. 

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.

Related reading on the City Council District 1 race: 

Premier media partners for this year’s Seattle City Council District 1 debate series include Converge Media, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), Fox 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KIRO 7, KUOW Public Radio and Rainier Avenue Radio. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.

