New mothers can stay with their babies at this Washington prison

It could be a scene with any young mother in America working out the big moments of her future. But Zorn’s classroom, the day care – and much of her world on this day – dwells behind the layered fencing and razor wire of the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor.

Raised in Wyoming coal country in a town of 1,800 on the edge of a national grasslands, Zorn described herself as being outgoing and good at math as a youth. But she fell into drugs through people she met there before coming to Washington five years ago. By the time she wound up in prison, Zorn describes being on the streets around Tacoma living what she called the drug life, which led to charges that included robbery in the second degree.

Those old layers of anxiety and uncertainty creep into her voice as Zorn shares her story with a reporter and photographer from Crosscut in interviews between May and October. When she’s released, Zorn worries about people from the drug life who are still trying to contact her.

She’ll also need to find stable work, and hopes the pre-apprenticeship certificate she’s about to earn through a state Department of Corrections program will help with that. But mostly Zorn fears getting sucked back into the drug use that has waylaid her adult life so far.

“I’m more scared of going out and relapsing,” Zorn said. “I have a plan for when I get out to have a sponsor. I have my support group. That’s probably my biggest fear.”