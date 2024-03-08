WA Legislature revs up plan to electrify 10,000 school buses

Currently, the average price of an electric school bus is $412,907 while the corresponding average price of a gas or diesel bus is $142,154, according to OSPI.

“This is to move it forward if and when we can move it,” said Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, during last Thursday’s vote.

Also Thursday, Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said: “The state is trying to get its tentacles in [school board business]. … This bill is like the Washington state Legislature trying to become the local school board’s transportation director.”

The state budget for fiscal 2024-2025 includes $50 million — revenue from the cap-and-invest program that puts a price on carbon emissions — to go to poorer school districts to immediately begin the transition. “We’re focusing first on those overburdened communities,” Senn said.

The changes in HB 1368 reflect concerns raised by school districts and OSPI as the bill went through the Senate. Several school officials liked the health and environment benefits, but worried about the originally proposed tighter timetables, the massive installation of charging equipment, retraining mechanics to handle electric buses and finding all the money needed to accomplish these tasks.

OSPI hasn’t made a transition timeline for the revised bill or calculated cost estimates for the statewide transition.

John Holman, CEO of the Lake Washington School District, noted that his school system has more than 130 buses and replaces them at a rate of 10 annually. “Unfortunately transitioning to electric buses is easier said than done. … We are ready and willing to do the transition, but we can only do so through a partnership and with ample support from the state.”

“We want to make sure it works. We’ve had technologies overpromised before, and we hope this is not another taste of that,” said Mike Hoover of the Washington State School Directors Association.

Paul Marquardt, executive director for operations for the Bethel School District, said a typical bus run is about 80 miles. “We would not be able to complete a run with an electric bus,” he said. OSPI said the average range of an electric bus is 45 to 55 miles for a small bus and 70 to 90 miles for a large bus.

Senn said the legislation allows school districts to keep enough diesel buses to handle routes that are longer than the range of an electric bus. She expects electric bus ranges to increase as the technology improves.

Other environmental initiatives

Lawmakers adopted a few other environmental proposals this session, including the following:

– The supplemental budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year includes $150 million for the state’s utilities to issue $200 rebates this fall to lower- and middle-income customers as a gesture to offset increased gas prices due to the state’s new cap-and-invest program. Republicans called this a cynical election-year ploy. Democrats say electioneering has nothing to do with this rebate, which the GOP also had called for several months ago.

– Senate Bill 6058 passed along party lines to help link Washington’s cap-and-invest system with California’s and Quebec’s in an attempt to lower share prices and potentially shrink Washington gas prices. Washington is negotiating with California and Quebec on potentially meshing the three carbon pollution markets.

– House Bill 1589 to help the state’s largest gas and electric utility, Puget Sound Energy, transition to clean energy and help individuals do the same. The complicated measure says its focus is on reducing regulatory barriers so PSE can make progress on its clean-energy goals. The incentives for customers would include rebates and help transitioning to electricity from other fuel sources. The bill passed both houses along party lines.

And these didn’t pass:

– Senate Bill 6052 would have created a new Washington agency to watchdog the state’s oil industry. That proposal died in the Senate Ways & Means Committee in early February because of the estimated $30 million expense of setting up the cybersecurity that would be required to collect data. Since this is not a budget session, lawmakers were charged only with tweaking the 2023-2025 budget, and that $30 million is considered more than a tweak. Bill sponsor Sen Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, said he expects the money will be available in the 2025 budget session, and the bill is expected to be revived next year.