Order up: How Seattle artists make ends meet

Created by performance artist Darren Dewse, “Water” is part of a current exhibit called “Oh… You STILL work there?” at The Factory, which is housed in an old two-story building that seems to be covering its eyes and hiding from the surrounding rash of new development. Above the painted antique wood floors, the walls are filled with art about the service industry — art created by artists who know it well.

Craig Cundiff's "Massacre in the Dishpit" on view at The Factory

“The piece definitely comes from direct source material,” says painter, muralist and longtime restaurant worker Craig Cundiff. His piece, “Massacre in the Dishpit,” uses dark shades of colored pencil to depict a struggle behind the scenes at a restaurant, rendered as a classical Renaissance painting. “The chaos of the piece is based on a fight for clean silverware,” Cundiff explains. “Rolling silverware [into napkins] is one of the things that you always need to accomplish before going home.”

"Purgatory Cafe" by Brittany Kusa at The Factory gallery on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Judging by this show, Seattle artists have a well-honed sense of humor about what can be grueling work. Witness musician and artist Emily Nokes’ lovingly bejeweled vignettes of frequently used customer phrases, such as “I wanted this iced,” and “The music is still way way way too loud.” See also, Alex Llapitan’s Trader Joe’s logo, cross-stitched with “organic thread” on “locally sourced” cloth and titled, “Let Me Check in the Back.” And Tara Zumpano’s waitress-eye-view illustration “#LIFEOFASERVER,” in which a clipboard holding the bill also grips 10 credit cards and the presumed instruction to “split the check.”

While they poke fun at customers, these artists are also highly aware of the benefits service industry jobs bring — especially in a city that is significantly less affordable than it once was. “These jobs allow us to make art and make music,” says Timothy Rysdyke, director/curator at The Factory. “I wouldn’t be able to run an art gallery if I didn’t serve tables.”

Rysdyke works at the Hi Spot Cafe in Madrona, where cartoonist and illustrator Brittany Kusa has worked since 2010. “It’s never been a life goal to be waiting tables,” she says, “But service industry work is so flexible, plus I get free coffee and food when I’m working — so my basic human needs are met — and it doesn’t weigh on you. When you go home you can leave work behind, and make art.”

One of Kusa’s artworks on display at The Factory is a well-worn Hi Spot plate, decorated with the image of an old-school Casio calculator she says she uses regularly for complicated checks. Rendered in pink, the display reads PURGATORY in calculator font.