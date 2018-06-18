Turning beer and food waste into electricity
A startup company in Seattle is converting half-eaten burgers, spoiled milk and spent yeast from a brewery into electricity and liquid fertilizer.
In this episode of ReInventors, host Katie Herzog visits Jan Allen of Impact Bioenergy to find out how a shipping-container-sized digester converts leftovers into energy. (Watch her get a workout with food scraps and step into a "HORSE.")
ReInventors is produced by KCTS 9 and PBS Digital Studios. Each episode features scientists, inventors and tinkerers who are reimagining the basic elements of our everyday lives.
Full disclosure: Sara Nelson, co-owner of Fremont Brewing, is a member of Cascade Public Media’s board of directors. This video was produced prior to her board appointment in June 2018.