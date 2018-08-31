Seattle streetcar’s costs rise, but Durkan remains undecided about its future

“I believe it’s my job as mayor to ask the hard questions about how we’re using taxpayer dollars,” she said, expressing her frustration with how this whole project has unfolded. “The work wasn't done in a way that the people of Seattle and the city council had better information about the true costs of this project.”

The good news is, Seattle’s projections for operating costs were deemed “reasonable” by consultants KPMG.

But the total estimated cost of building the project is now $252 million — more than $100 million more than the project’s original estimate and about $50 million more than last spring’s already-inflated cost. That estimate does not include work that would be necessary to accommodate longer and heavier streetcars.

So what’s a mayor to do? Cancelling the project is not without its own costs. The firm estimates that the city will spend at least $55.4 million even if the project is killed. And it could lose any hope of getting a $75 million federal grant and even endanger its ability to receive future grants.

Further, KPMG projects an enormous increase in ridership on all of the city’s streetcar lines if the project is allowed to go forward. And because it will be going through a dense urban core, the consultants believe the streetcar’s ability to recoup operating costs via fares, advertisements and other means to be “high.”

But the project is still surrounded with uncertainty. That $75 million grant is under review at the federal level, the future of other operating grants are uncertain, the delays may have spurred the need for renegotiation with some contractors and KPMG says additional analysis around cost and ridership is necessary for a fuller understanding.

Durkan has not yet said what she will do, pending further internal reviews. “Just moving forward without knowing those numbers was not an option to me as mayor,” she said.

But regardless of her decision, someone’s going to be unhappy.

The proposed downtown line — known as the Center City Connector — is meant as the final piece of a larger streetcar network many years in the making, a 1.2 mile long track that would connect the South Lake Union Streetcar in Amazon country and the First Hill streetcar, which winds through the Chinatown/International District to Capitol Hill.

And for its proponents, this final piece is the most important — both for the downtown riders it will carry and as a means to invigorate the two other lines.

“This system will connect many of our city’s significant valuable assets from MOHAI in South Lake Union to the Pike Place Market and Seattle Art Museum to Pioneer Square, the Chinatown-International District, First Hill and Capitol Hill,” a coalition of businesses wrote in a recent letter of support. “A connected streetcar network will also provide much-needed transit access and enhanced mobility, which will serve the growing population in South Lake Union and South Downtown. Our city’s urban parks, historic waterfront, stadiums, and growing employment centers in our urban core will also benefit.”