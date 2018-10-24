The agony and the ecstasy of the tour van — cast in cardboard

But the van and all its contents are made entirely of cardboard.

“I’m so excited about the whole thing being cardboard,” says Clyde Petersen, Seattle artist, filmmaker, musician and creator of the exhibit Merch & Destroy (at BAM Nov. 9 – Apr. 14). Shy but emanating a can-do spirit, he sports tattoos of a calculator, a robot and the phrase “tuff enuf” across his knuckles. “Cardboard is very inexpensive, flexible, strong,” he says. “And it’s so satisfying to work with.”

At work on the installation, Clyde Petersen decides against plastic windows in the name of his all-cardboard vision. Petersen had the project idea on the back burner for the last four years. “I’ve just been waiting for someone to say yes,” he says. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

Petersen has been constructing the show for about three months. In addition to the cardboard van, he has built a replica green room — a cramped space graffitied (as is the custom in rock clubs) with ridiculous, anthropomorphized phalli — that will soon be filled with cardboard beer cans and a bowl of cardboard hummus and carrots.

At this moment, about two weeks before the opening, Petersen is using a box cutter to remove the van’s windows (made of clear plastic sheeting), which he says he added at some point due to “peer pressure.” But the windows have proven prone to collecting dust and just don’t sit right with him. With this edit, except for the hidden strips of Velcro holding the panels together and a lot of glue, the piece will be pure cardboard.

Cardboard beer cans — representative of those actually consumed on tour! — feature prominently in Clyde Petersen’s Merch & Destroy at Bellevue Arts Museum. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

Every detail is carefully considered in Petersen’s cardboard replica of a rock ‘n’ roll tour van. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

The level of detail is astonishing and delightful, revealing new surprises each time you peer closer. Petersen enlisted Seattle artists Jennifer Zwick, Robert Hardgrave and Kerstin Graudins to help craft the multitude of objects. The tires have what Clyde calls “Charlie Brown stripes” (zig-zagging treads) and hub cabs complete with lug nuts. The steering wheel spins, the seats have piped seams and the road map unfolds. There are windshield wipers, webbed speaker covers, wood paneling, burly door hinges, a ribbed floor mat and, in the name of accuracy, bugs splatted on the front grille.

“I think reality is so much more interesting than fiction,” says Petersen, a Stranger Genius Award winner who studied documentary filmmaking in college. In 2016, he released Torrey Pines, a feature-length, animated musical memoir about a childhood made tumultuous by his mother’s mental illness. It’s charming and funny and heartbreaking all at once, and reflects the aesthetic he brings to the stop-motion music videos he creates for Northwest bands: a playful, retro vibe underscored with ennui.

An unabashed fan of nostalgia, Petersen installs Merch & Destroy at Bellevue Arts Museum. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

For as much as he values truth over fiction, Petersen is a huge fan of fantastical scenarios and the mental escape cartoony visions can provide. Among his influences he lists John Waters, Pee Wee Herman and Wayne White (the Pee Wee’s Playhouse designer, who shared cardboard-construction tips with Petersen when he was here in August presenting his towering “Here Come the Boren Sisters” at Seattle Art Fair). “I’m interested in capturing a mixture of history and nostalgia,” Petersen says. “Kind of like a docudrama,” he adds, laughing at the word.