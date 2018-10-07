Undergrads for Kavanaugh raise a pint in Seattle

How the night would unfold was anyone’s guess. Earlier in the day, the senate voted, over the anguished screams of female demonstrators, to confirm Trump’s embattled nominee, who has been accused of sexual assault by two women, with a third naming him as a likely participant in gang rapes. (Kavanaugh maintains his innocence.) The nation had just endured its most rancorous period of partisan debate in recent history, touched off by the accusation from Christine Blasey Ford, the 51-year-old psychology professor who alleges that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when both were in high school. The ripples could be felt in downtown Seattle, where anti-Kavanaugh protests swelled into the afternoon. Displays of support for Trump and the conservative swing of the Supreme Court — in a city where the president received just 8 percent of the vote — could be explosive.

There was some indication, early on Saturday, that “Beers 4 Brett” could become tense. Just before noon, management from Shultzy’s commented on the UW College Republicans Facebook page, requesting that the group find a new place to celebrate. “We do not promote or endorse any one religious or political viewpoint,” the bar wrote. “As such, due to the political nature of your planned event, we request that you find another venue to celebrate.”

Swanson and the College Republicans quickly decried the decision and made arrangements at another nearby bar. But, hours later, on the advice of their lawyer, they returned to Facebook to announce that they would still be holding the event at the original destination, in defiance of the earlier request. In a Facebook post, Bill Becker, an attorney from the Los Angeles-based legal group Freedom X, which has defended the college Republicans before and touts itself as a protector of “conservative and religious freedom of expression,” wrote that he would sue the bar if it denied the students service. (Reached by phone, Becker cited as grounds for the threat Seattle’s public accommodations ordinance, which he says prevents discrimination on the basis of political ideology.)

The UW College Republicans have courted controversy in the past. On Trump’s inauguration day, in 2017, the group invited the now-disgraced far right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to campus, catalyzing a chaotic confrontation outside Kane Hall , where the former Breitbart editor spoke to a packed house. The commotion outside resulted in bloodshed after a liberal activist was shot in the stomach by a Yiannopoulos supporter. This past February, the group welcomed Joey Gibson, the leader of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, to campus. Gibson has garnered criticism for permitting such far-right hate groups as the Proud Boys, ACT for America and Identity Evropa at his rallies. (The Patriot Prayer rally at UW remained largely peaceful.)

In the end, the bar didn’t put up a fight, and as the night began, the threat of any real clash seemed distant. A handful of unremarkable college students — mostly men, though there was one woman present — the College Republicans sat in a booth and talked quietly among themselves, offering the occasional one liner or quip about the recent Supreme Court confirmation, as I spoke to Swanson.