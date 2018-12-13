During an advance tour of the building this week, the costume staff was already busy prepping for the next production, Giuseppe Verdi’s Il trovatore. One staffer at a wide counter snips camouflage fabric off a bolt, another perfects a delicate lace cuff. They’re surrounded by dress forms, barrels of fabric bolts, yellow bins full of boots, hats lining a shelf, endless spools of colored thread and stacked boxes labeled “Tassels,” “Fringe,” “Pompoms and Bows.”

At the southeast end of the space sits the newly christened wig workshop, easily identifiable by the rows of mannequin heads sporting wigs of various hairstyles. A tall window in the room frames the view of the Space Needle so perfectly, it’s as if it were a huge poster. Gatcheco shares the space with wig master Ashlee Naegle, who at the moment is making a clear plastic head mold of Il trovatore principal Lester Lynch (who plays Di Luna). He laughs in a way that can truly be described as operatic while the two women are, appropriately, wigging out about their new digs.

Seattle Opera hair and makeup manager Liesl Alice Gatcheco helps Ashlee Naegle wrap a performer's head in plastic during a wig fitting.

“It’s crazy!” Gatcheco says of the spacious new shop. She started working for Seattle Opera in 2003, as a stitcher in the costume department, and in 2007 moved to hair and makeup. “We were working out of a closet, literally,” she says of the old space. (You can see them jammed into their cinder-block nook in a Seattle Opera video featurette released last year.) “I fought for this new space,” Gatcheco says. “And now that we’re here, I’m having nightmares about having to go back. Actual nightmares.”

Now the wig shop has plenty of room for hand-building, fitting, styling and setting (thanks to a nifty new wig oven). “The amount of counter space!” Naegle adds. She joined Seattle Opera in 2007 as Gatcheco’s intern and became her full-time wig master last year. Both staffers say a big benefit of the space is the natural light, which helps tremendously in getting hair color correct. Next door, in the room where fabrics are dyed for costumes, dyer Miriam Goodman-Miller voices similar thanks; when she first saw the natural light in her new space, she says, “I almost wept.”

A high-caliber production space is especially important now, as the wig shop has embarked on a hairy new endeavor: hand-building all the wigs for every Seattle Opera production.