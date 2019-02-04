Head trauma, painful restraints: WA foster kids face abuse out of state

Lopez agreed to attend Clarinda after bouncing between 29 foster homes and several group homes in Washington state, beginning at age 3. He had arrived excited to learn the welding trade. His Washington caseworker had encouraged the move. Things were finally looking up.

But when he got there, he says, the place felt like a prison. And when he tried to run away, staffers carried him back inside and took turns restraining him, first in a shoe closet and then behind a bedroom door. The result, an investigator for Iowa Child Protective Services found, was “severe bruising” to Lopez’s forehead.

Jesus Lopez’s experience at Clarinda in 2015 is just one of many stories of troubled foster youths mistreated there and at other out-of-state group homes housing Washington foster kids, government records show.

As far back as 2012, California authorities repeatedly found that foster youths they had sent to Clarinda were subject to inappropriate restraints, including incidents in which one youth’s collarbone was broken and another passed out and was hospitalized with possible head trauma, reports from the California Department of Social Services show.

Then last year, a government-appointed watchdog group, Disability Rights Washington, delved into the experiences of three Washington children who attended Clarinda two years after Lopez had left the facility. It revealed the use of what the group’s report called “abusive” and painful restraints on children for “questionable reasons at best.” Only at that point did the Department of Children, Youth and Families begin relocating the half-dozen Washington kids at Clarinda at the time. The last left at the end of January, the department says.

Yet dozens of other Washington foster kids remain at group homes in South Carolina, Wyoming and Michigan that also appear to have mistreated children, according to InvestigateWest’s review of official reports from oversight agencies in other states. These include other facilities owned by Clarinda’s parent company, the for-profit, Alabama-based Sequel Youth and Family Services. Mental health experts generally agree that physically restraining people in crisis can be traumatizing and dangerous, yet Sequel and other group care providers continue to rely on restraints to manage their charges.

Lopez said one reason he decided to share his story with InvestigateWest is that he wonders how Washington could let other kids suffer as he did at Clarinda. “When I heard about that, it made me cry,” he said of the Disability Rights findings. “I don’t want other kids to go through what I went through,” he said.

About 100 Washington foster kids currently live outside the state at group homes across a dozen states as far away as Florida. Ross Hunter, secretary of the Department of Children, Youth and Families, declared in October his intention to bring all those youths back to Washington within two years. The department plans to do that mainly by increasing capacity at in-state group homes.