comments
Share
Equity

In Seattle, school segregation is actually getting worse

It's been 40 years since Seattle schools first tried — and failed — to integrate. Today, data suggest segregation persists across the district.

by / March 28, 2019

Seattle public schools are becoming more divided when it comes to race. For years, the city made an effort to integrate schools with a busing program, to mixed success. But while residential desegregation continues to progress in Seattle, schools have been resegregating over the past few decades. Because of this, a school’s student body can look very different depending on what neighborhood it is in.

Related

Topics:

comments on

In Seattle, school segregation is actually getting worse

About the Authors & Contributors

Jen Dev

Jen Dev is a video producer at Crosscut and KCTS 9 focusing on race and immigration issues.

Liz Brazile

Liz Brazile is an Emerging Journalist Fellow at Crosscut focused on issues and solutions related to equity in education and health systems. 