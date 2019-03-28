In Seattle, school segregation is actually getting worse
It's been 40 years since Seattle schools first tried — and failed — to integrate. Today, data suggest segregation persists across the district.
Seattle public schools are becoming more divided when it comes to race. For years, the city made an effort to integrate schools with a busing program, to mixed success. But while residential desegregation continues to progress in Seattle, schools have been resegregating over the past few decades. Because of this, a school’s student body can look very different depending on what neighborhood it is in.