More immigrants report arrests at WA courthouses, despite outcry

In a memo the following year, ICE clarified its stance on courthouse arrests, explaining it would limit its immigration enforcement actions inside federal, state, and local courthouses to only certain people, such as gang members, those with criminal convictions, or people who pose national security threats. Family members or friends accompanying an undocumented immigrant would not be targeted unless they attempted to interfere, ICE said. The memo reasoned that “courthouse arrests are often necessitated by the unwillingness of jurisdictions to cooperate with ICE.”

"The increasing unwillingness of some jurisdictions to cooperate with ICE in the safe and orderly transfer of targeted aliens inside their prisons and jails has necessitated additional at-large arrests," the memo noted. “In years past, most individuals arrested at a courthouse would have been turned over to ICE by local authorities upon their release from a prison or jail based on an ICE detainer.”

Immigrant advocates argue that the expansion of ICE and Border Patrol arrests isn’t about countering cities’ sanctuary policies or decreasing criminal activity, but “going after the lowest hanging fruit.”

“It is completely absurd for them to try to pretend that it’s because local law enforcement won’t work with them,” said Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

“The Department of Homeland Security is thumbing their nose at the state and local justice system,” Adams said. “All they care about is meeting their quota of arresting people.”

The Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network, a statewide coalition of immigrant and refugee rights organizations, said for the past few months the group has received an increasing number of calls through its hotline about courthouse arrests.

“It’s like the Wild West out here,” said Abigail Scholar of Central Washington Justice For Our Neighbors, an advocacy group that helps organize “know your rights” training aimed at informing immigrants that they are not required to reveal their immigration status without the presence of a lawyer. The group also offers accompaniment to courthouses and legal services. “They can get away with it because they know no one is watching.”

Last week, members of both the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network and Washington Justice For Our Neighbors confronted the Board of County Commissioners at Grant County District Court about the increase in immigration arrests. Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said he had been unaware of the presence of immigration authorities. He promised to look into the matter.

Some advocates have pointed out that Border Patrol agents seem to be operating far from the border — outside a 100 air-mile zone. But Adams explained Border Patrol has the authority to conduct searches and make arrests far from the border so long as they have probable cause. Within 100 miles of the border, agents have expanded authority, or even more leeway in making arrests and conducting searches.

Abigail Scholar, right, executive director of Central Washington Justice For Our Neighbors, listens to a woman retell the story of when her husband was taken into custody on March 18 by ICE agents outside the Grant County courthouse in Ephrata, Washington. (Photo by Jerome A. Pollos for Crosscut)

In response to questions, the Border Patrol maintained it has the authority to operate nationwide. In addition, Tanya Roman, a spokesperson for ICE in the Pacific Northwest, said many of those targeted “at or near courthouses are foreign nationals who have prior criminal convictions.”

“Absent a viable address for a residence or place of employment, a courthouse may afford the most likely opportunity to locate a target and take him or her into custody,” she said. “In such instances where deportation officers seek to conduct an arrest at a courthouse, every effort is made to take the person into custody in a secure area, out of public view, but this is not always possible.”

But advocates say immigration officials do not always, as they claim, target criminals. Often, those targeted are at court for minor offenses, such as a traffic ticket, or to serve as a witness. One person living in Quincy told Crosscut he was arrested after attempting to register his car in his name. He said the only time he had run into trouble with law enforcement in the past occurred years ago, when he was caught driving without a license and insurance.

Gloria Rafaela Salas cries as she listens to her son, J Jesus Zepeda Salas, 14, describe how his interactions with ICE agents have affected him during a meeting at the Grant County courthouse. (Photo by Jerome A. Pollos for Crosscut)

Experts say ICE can decide who it is targeting any number of ways, including through cooperation with police, FBI databases and court schedules that are publicly available at some courthouses. There have even been reports of prosecutors turning people over to immigration authorities and officers eavesdropping on conversations between an attorney and a client.

In a civil rights complaint filed last year by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, one person reported an ICE officer “intentionally eavesdropped on my conversation with my defense attorney in the Clark County Court in Vancouver, Washington.”

“My criminal defense attorney came into the courtroom and called my name. I followed him out of the courtroom, and I noticed a man in plainclothes follow us out of the room,” wrote the person who filed the complaint. For privacy reasons, Crosscut is keeping the person anonymous.

“I sat on a bench with my attorney in the waiting room and spoke with him about my case. I noticed the same man who followed us out of the courtroom sitting across from us and listening in to our conversation. The same man arrested me after I left the courthouse, and he told me he heard everything I said to my attorney.”

The complaint went on to note: “The officer described this conversation as between me and ‘court staff,’ when it was only between my attorney, the court interpreter and myself. This violated attorney-client privilege and my constitutional rights.”