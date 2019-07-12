How Washington gave the world flying saucers and 'men in black'

On June 24, 1947, an event in Washington changed the modern world and unleashed a phenomenon and memes that continue to this day.

On that date, a pilot and salesman from Boise, Idaho, named Kenneth Arnold was flying near Mount Rainier when he saw what he later described as discs traveling at high speed — 1,000 miles per hour or more —through the Cascades between Rainier and Mount Adams. On landing in Oregon, he described them moving like “a saucer if you skip it across water.” A new term entered our language: “flying saucer,” and suddenly saucers exploded into public consciousness.

Within days of Arnold’s report, people everywhere began seeing and reporting discs in the skies. At first, the idea wasn’t so much that they were extraterrestrial. This was the Cold War era, when new technologies were being unleashed — jet planes, missiles, atomic bombs. An Oregon congressman claimed the saucers were Russian rockets. Others figured they were some new atomic-related technology.

Some people dismissed the sightings as atmospheric conditions, lenticular clouds, meteors, planets or the product of too much drink. The United Press International ran a story spoofing the craze with a bylined column from its “Sea Monster and Saucer Correspondent.”

Just days after Arnold’s report, a minister in La Grande, Oregon, said they were signs of the second coming of Christ. Arnold said he received a call from an unknown preacher in Texas who said he was getting his flock “ready for the end of the world.” A woman expressed worry to Arnold that she’d have to protect her children from “men from Mars."