A model city for a majority nonwhite future is in our own backyard

If an entire city can be woke, then Renton might be the wokest. Law hasn’t just been the face (of color) of this city for 12 years, his administration has remade Renton’s public sector to be more accessible and answerable to a changed citizenry. It won a national award in 2014 for diversity from the National League of Cities and the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, and is an in-demand adviser on inclusion to individual cities across the country and organizations such as the Association of Washington Cities and U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“He has changed things so much,” said the Rev. Dr. Linda Smith, who leads the Renton African American Pastoral Group, “that if there were a humanitarian award for mayors, Denis Law would get it.”

As the fog of marginalization is lifting in Renton, once unimaginable opportunities are coming into view for its residents of color, more of whom are running for citywide offices in 2019. Smith and Kim-Khanh Van, who is Vietnamese American, are mounting campaigns for city council seats. Both are members of the Mayor’s Inclusion Task Force. James Alberson, who is Black, also is running for the council. Ruth Pérez, a current council member who was born in Mexico City, is running to succeed Law as mayor.

Renton Police Chief Ed VanValey during a recent meeting of the Mayor's Inclusion Task Force at Renton City Hall.

At his heart, Law is an old newspaper man and photographer. Forty years ago, he was the general manager of a chain of south Seattle neighborhood weeklies, for which he also was an award-winning spot-news photographer. He was renowned for beating first responders to emergency scenes, where he had earned trust and was allowed free rein. Even today, Ed VanValey, his chief of police, will head upstairs at Renton City Hall to deliver an incident briefing, only to find Law, portable police radio in hand, saying, “I heard.”

Law founded the weekly Renton Reporter, then the Auburn Reporter and Kent Reporter, as well as a glossy monthly, Renton Magazine, by the time he won his first term as mayor. The magazine ran inviting photos and upbeat stories about Renton, reflecting Law’s attachment to a place where he had lived in the 1980s, when he says the goal was to get out. He did leave, but returned in 1999 with his wife, Patty.

“The sense of community here is stronger than any community that I’ve ever been in,” Law said of his city, “and I’ve lived in and published throughout the King County area.”

That community also is dramatically different than the sleepy, Boeing-dominated company town where Law first lived. By the time he took office in 2008, Renton was like a teen in the midst of a spasmodic growth spurt. Its population doubled between 2000 and 2016, to solidly north of 100,000, the eighth-largest city in the state.

Underlying Renton’s population gains was a region-leading surge in nonwhite residents, up 223 percent between 2000 and 2016. Renton’s transition to a majority nonwhite city shot from likelihood to inevitability in a blink of an eye. Now slightly below 46 percent white, Renton is the 20th most culturally diverse city in the country when also taking into account linguistic and birthplace diversity. It sits in a swath of majority nonwhite cities in south to east King County that also includes Bellevue, Kent and Federal Way.

Renton’s emerging diversity not only foreshadows the shifting demographics of this country, it largely defines Law’s administration. He’s more than embraced the change. Law is half-Chinese but doesn’t like to discuss his racial background. Doing so might assign a self-serving motivation to seeking inclusion, sort of like imposing frivolous requirements for membership in a club that everyone should be allowed to join. Law is a successful businessman and has a businessman’s sense of practicality. He had campaigned for the job to improve services and efficiencies in a community he loved, and, as he saw it, the rapidly changing demographic of his population was what he had to work with, so he tapped into it as a necessary ingredient and an asset.