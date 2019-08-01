Things to do in Seattle

“Inlet on the Oregon Coast,” by Tacoma-based artist Emily Wood. On view with Seattle’s Harris Harvey Gallery at Seattle Art Fair. (Image courtesy Seattle Art Fair)

Seattle Art Fair

It’s that time of year again — when the blocks surrounding the SoDo sports venues are suddenly filled with fans of a different stripe: arts aficionados. The fifth annual Seattle Art Fair kicks off Thursday evening, showcasing work from some 100 galleries in Seattle and beyond. Stepping into the hive of white cubes can feel a little overwhelming at first, but don’t panic — just pick an aisle and let whatever catches your eye pull you along. Remember: you are not required to see everything! But you’ll probably want to check out the internet sensation known as “Bread Face” (the Brooklyn blogger who, um, presses her face into bread) to see what the hype is about. You should definitely seek out the four illustrated banners by Seattle’s own Gregory Blackstock, the self-taught autistic artist known for his detailed groupings (banners include variations of boxer dogs and World War II Russian Lavochkin fighter jets). And you might want to visit Swedish artist duo Bigert & Bergström’s “Incubator for Earthquakes,” a plastic dome covering a dining table whose settings jiggle with unexpected tremblors — good practice for “the big one.” –B.D.

If you go: Centurylink Field Event Center, Aug. 1-4, times vary. ($35-$150)