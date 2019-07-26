Check out Seattle’s new orca mural — which Eddie Vedder helped paint

Wyland painted whales on this wall once before — 34 years ago, when he created a mural called “The Orcas of Puget Sound” for the Edgewater. His recent Instagram includes a 1985 photo in which he’s standing on the dock in front of the original work, sporting white overalls and a significant mustache. At that point he had barely begun his quest to paint 100 “whaling walls” around the world to raise awareness about marine ecology, clean water and saving the whales. He completed that goal in 2008, when he painted “Hands Across the Oceans” for the Beijing Olympics.

“I was planning on doing 100 whaling walls,” he says, as a stiff breeze blows across the scaffolding. “But this one is so distinctive, I had to do a hundred and one.”

His first Edgewater mural was painted over in 1988. (Accounts vary as to why.) Since then the big blank wall has hovered over the water, seemingly begging for a mural. Here on day three of Wyland’s sprint to paint a giant ode to J-Pod, the endangered band of local orcas, the wall is already a deep sea green, with a dozen or so killer whales swimming, breaching and generally looking majestic.