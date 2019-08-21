What comes after the Viaduct? This Seattle architect has big ideas

Architect David Miller has lived his entire life in proximity to Seattle's Viaduct. As a child he traveled its concrete decks with his family and in his adult life he has peered out over the elevated highway from his office at work and his downtown apartment. And now that the Viaduct is coming down — what he calls its "unmaking" — Miller is playing a role in determining what comes after. For this episode of The Teardown, Miller takes in the sights and sounds of the demolition and shares visions of a future waterfront that is very different from the working waterfront he grew up with.