‘Hella weird, hella fine’: Solo jazz diva SassyBlack on her new sci-fi funk jams

On her new album, Ancient Mahogany Gold (releasing Friday), she looks within and discovers a new sort of romantic muse — her geeky, jazzy, queer self.

“I’ve been working on giving myself to myself in entirety,” she says. “I want there to be goodness for me and I want there to be good for others. Thinking about that has been momentous.”

Her new album reflects a balancing act. On one hand there is the very human craving to love and be loved; on the other is the reality that only you can love yourself the way you should be loved.

It’s an existential dilemma she explores lyrically in the single “Do It”: