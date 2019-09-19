Things to do in Seattle: Sept: 19 - 25

Is God Is

Imagine a cross between a Quentin Tarantino flick, a Greek tragedy and a satirical Afro-punk sitcom. And still you won’t quite get a handle on Is God Is, an award-winning play by Aleshea Harris that takes no prisoners in its portrayal of a dysfunctional family apocalypse. Slamming between bloody horror and absurdist comedy, this minisaga (produced by Washington Ensemble Theatre and the Lorraine Hansberry Project) about beleaguered, damaged female twins on a bloody revenge mission is a messy tale — literally and figuratively — that for all its clear reference points feels feverishly original.

In ‘Is God Is,’ two sisters receive a mission from the mother they thought was dead. (Photo by Chris Bennion)

Black sisters Anaia (which in Hebrew, incidentally, means “God’s answer”) and Racine (after the playwright of “Phaedra”?) have had a rough life — no parents around, little money, only each other to rely on. Then, suddenly, the mother they thought was dead (but who they soon believe is God) summons them to her actual deathbed with a tall order: find your horrible father, who set the whole family on fire when you were little, and kill him. And, by the way, bring me some evidence.With one of them wielding a sock full of rocks (David vs. Goliath?), the sisters track down their now comfortably upper-middle-class, Marlboro Man-attired father and his privileged second family. And the murder spree that follows is both horrifying and ridiculously comical.

The play’s Seattle debut has a spectacular, petrified rubbish heap set by Lex Marcos (the girls have been both scarred and discarded), but some of the acting and Lava Alapai’s staging has a tentative, uncertain quality that can’t entirely mine, yet doesn’t obscure, the weird bravado of the script. Rage of the female underclass is as potent here as the rage of ancient queens cursed by the gods. And it’s apt, somehow, that you don’t know whether to laugh or cry about it. Is God Is will also be made into a movie, with Harris expanding her one-act script into a screenplay. See it here, live and lurid, first. –M.B.

If you go: Washington Ensemble Theatre at 12th Avenue Arts through Sept. 23 ($15-$25)