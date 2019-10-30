Seahawks draft Seattle artists for new series of game-day posters

The duo had seen the indie-flavored posters other sports teams were making and, as Seahawks fans, they wanted to elevate the idea for the home team. With a tight timeline, they reached out to friends and local artists, and also assigned themselves one poster each. “There were some pretty easy calls to make,” Ament says. “Like getting in touch with Jeff Kleinsmith, the creative director at Sub Pop Records, and graphic artist Shaun Wolfe … both of whom have made hundreds of rock posters and we knew had the goods.”

But they also wanted to push beyond their go-tos. “We wanted to get some folks who had maybe never designed a poster, but were incredible artists,” Ament says.

Screen-printed game day poster by Preston Singletary. (Courtesy Seattle Seahawks)

One of those calls was to Preston Singletary, widely known as a glass artist. He designed the first poster in the series, for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A Seahawks fan and member of the Tlingit tribe, Singletary is well acquainted with the history of the logo. “I am torn about the use of this image,” he says, “though my biggest wish is that they would have used a Native artist to design the logo in the first place.”

In Singletary's poster, a circle contains two animal figures in Coast Salish form line style. “One of the highlights of Northwest Coast art is that it is subtle and can be abstract, distributive or configurative,” he says. “In this case, the hawk is dominating the tiger.”

As Ament and Schultz spread the posters out on a large table in the studio, the pleasing variety of designs becomes evident — as does the fact that no poster contains the official logo. “The NFL has really strict guidelines,” notes Ament, who says he’s still amazed they approved this project. “That’s why the opposing teams’ names are never on the posters — we have to use the city name instead.”