The city's newest arts liaison lives for youth culture

Sneakers are always a good talking point. That's to say “if he's wearing approachable shoes maybe he's aight.” Saying words like hella works too, it's not stuff I necessarily try to do, but upon reflecting on it I think it works working with young people. And just treating them like a regular person. Young people are given advice when they didn't even ask for advice. You gotta take a step back to take two steps forward. I think it's worthwhile because I don't know everything and I’ll be the first person to tell you that. That’s part of what makes me an interesting leader [and] what I'm excited about. This [job] is actually being a funnel for folks who are doing the work on the ground, who are seeing the realities of young people in different parts of the city and county.

Any other arts organizations you admire for the way they’re reaching youth?

I love what Community Arts Create is doing. They're out of the Hillman City Collaboratory. I was just at their gala and they have a program called the Rhapsody Project. It’s young people learning about folk music and Americana. There were seven young people — probably high school or under — and they did a dope 1930s song that had a rhythm section and a couple of fiddles. It’s something you wouldn't see young Black and brown children singing, but they were, and it was so beautiful and so good and got me excited about the next generation of people who are learning about the history of American music in a way that I didn't know was worth learning about. That's what cool arts education does, it teaches you what you didn't know was essential, or a metaphor for something that is relatable now in the world.