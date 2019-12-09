It’s the last dance for ‘Buttcracker,’ Seattle’s heavy metal spoof of ‘The Nutcracker’

“I really don’t care,” Aaron Braunworth says, amid hoots and cheers following a Hawks touchdown.

He points to his black hat, embroidered not with the Seahawks logo, but with the word “Buttcracker” in white thread and capital letters.

“He wears it year-round,” says his girlfriend, Carrera Halwachs.

Braunworth’s hat refers to Seattle’s one and only dance event set to 1980s hair metal music, a show of short dance segments he eagerly waits for all year. The irreverent array spoofs classic holiday tales and carols such as The Nutcracker, “Frosty the Snowman” and “Little Drummer Boy.” Choreographers set the dramatic and ridiculous routines to some of the most loved (or most hated, depending on whom you ask) songs from ’80s rock bands. Think Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” KISS’s “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and AC/DC’s “Back in Black.”