How this 'preacher of the arts' plans to save Cornish College

“I have a different pulpit, in a different congregation,” Tymas-Jones says on a recent wintry afternoon. His boisterous, slightly raspy voice serves him well as a sometime opera singer and vocalist, and gives him an air of cheerful directness. Behind him, a peekaboo view of the Space Needle is visible through the window of his top-floor office at the school’s Denny Triangle headquarters. “I really believe in the power of the arts and education to change and transform one’s life for the good.”

Case in point, he says: himself. Tymas-Jones grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood as the son of a Pentecostal pastor and the congregation’s pianist/choir director. Church seeped into every part of daily life, and music took up any space that was left. His parents encouraged him to take up piano, singing, trombone and, eventually, conducting (Tymas-Jones started leading choirs at age 14), but school was barely a priority.

At 29, Tymas-Jones became the first person in his family to finish college, when he graduated magna cum laude from Howard University with degrees in music and piano (after dropping out for a few years to raise kids and briefly return to ministry). He later added a master’s and a Ph.D. in music and conducting to his resume, and would go on to lead arts departments at universities across the country, including Ohio University and the University of Utah. His many leadership positions, he says, are thanks to his music education: “I attribute my interpersonal skills from the time I started conducting choirs when I was 14, 'cause you have to learn how to deal with people,” he says.

Cornish College of the Arts design student Jessica Red (left) with Raymond Tymas-Jones, the school's president (known for his attention to sartorial detail) at the Cornish BFA exhibition in 2019. (Winifred Westergard)

In 2018, Cornish tapped Tymas-Jones to be the school’s 10th president and first African American to hold the position. Early in his tenure, it became clear Tymas-Jones was expected to bring big changes. He inherited a 104-year-old school with declining enrollment and retention rates.

A year ago, to much fanfare, he unveiled a plan to “lower” the school’s tuition to attract more students, a move hailed as “bold.” That, he says, is just the beginning: “Cornish is in a position where it needs to make change for its own survival.”