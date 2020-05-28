‘Extremophile’ scientist trades Antarctica for COVID-19 research

Now inadvertently trapped with her parents at their home in Gig Harbor since March 6, Hastings is finding ways to put her expertise in field work, immunology and virology to work in Seattle in the name of a public health crisis. This time, instead of sampling for traces of microbes in remote locations, she’s helping to detect the prevalence of the novel coronavirus on surfaces of the urban cityscape.

Off the grid and into a pandemic

Hastings had been offline with no contact to the outside world since Feb. 1 as a research scientist on a project swabbing the highest-trafficked parts of Antarctica for evidence of human microflora through her xO.Lab initiative in collaboration with colleagues at Cornell University's Weill Cornell Medical College. Before that, she spent two weeks commanding an all-female mock space mission on the side of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano.

As soon as her team pulled its vessel into port in Ushuaia, Argentina, on Feb. 23, emails and social media notes from friends and family started pouring in with rumors about “something” that was emerging out of China. (The vessel’s permanent crew failed to find a willing port before sailing back to the Netherlands.)

“As someone who travels quite frequently, I imagined this would quickly become a global issue — that to me was readily apparent,” she said. “What I did not yet foresee was just how transmissible this virus is, and how quickly it would spread.”

Hastings reached New York, where she is based, on Feb. 27, just in time for a week of meetings with Cornell's MetaSub International Consortium ⁠— an urban microbiome mapping project that swabs transportation hubs around the world for microscopic life. The aim is to create a profile of the life around us and better understand how we interact with it.

J.J. Hastings takes a selfie whilst sailing back into the Beagle Channel at the end of her voyage to Antarctica. She served as the Expeditionary Scientist on a sailing voyage to Antarctica taking environmental samples along the way to study microbial flora found in the South Shetland Islands and Graham Land. (J.J. Hastings)

“I am intrigued with and drawn to a systemic way of understanding our environment, viruses [and their evolution] in particular,” she says of her two-year involvement with the project. “For one, we are outnumbered many times over by the microbial life on this planet. It's some of the most ancient, diverse and extraordinary life in its different manifestations … and I appreciate that there's so little that we understand about them so far.”

While the consortium has been taking censuses of microscopic life for three years, Hastings came back to the lab just as the first coronavirus cases popped up in Seattle. Her adviser and MetaSub principal investigator Dr. Christopher Mason says he and his colleagues realized in January that they had the infrastructure in place to start swabbing for evidence of the coronavirus on high-touch surfaces around the world, and they decided to pivot.

“I was dropping off the equipment I had to take with me to Antarctica, and suddenly, literally, like a day or two later, it was 'Hey, let's take this out into the New York City subway and see if we can detect the presence of viral RNA in New York transport,’ ” says Hastings. She grabbed an air sampler she had just used in Antarctica and, with a few colleagues, took the subway to Times Square to do the very first rounds of coronavirus-focused surface swabs and air filtration.

The swabbing process is a simple, leave-no-trace endeavor. Scientists swab high-touch surfaces ⁠— turnstiles, ticket machines, guard rails ⁠— with a sterile swab, then put the swab in a buffer that sterilizes and inactivates any DNA and RNA it might have picked up, making it safe for storage and transportation. To evaluate things over time, the scientists swab surfaces every other day to see if viral RNA is accumulating. Most importantly, they’re looking for the presence of the virus. If they do see evidence of it, they can then advise people in that location on how to disinfect properly and better respond to the virus through personal actions and public health or business-specific efforts, Hastings says.