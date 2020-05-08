Why COVID-19 is hitting Washington Latinos especially hard

Alvarez, 36, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy, said she knew the woman whose house she cleaned had a history of cancer, but didn’t realize she had also recently been sick with COVID-19 — at least not until it was too late.

Alvarez learned of the woman’s illness as she cleaned the home’s kitchen. She left the house feeling angry and taken advantage of because she hadn’t been warned about the woman’s condition. Days later, Alvarez, like so many other Latinos in Washington state, fell ill with what she believes was COVID-19.

When Washington first began publishing the race of those who tested positive for COVID-19, the state did not initially see the disparities present in other coronavirus hotspots around the country.

Now that’s changed.

In the past month, the proportion of confirmed cases among white people in Washington dropped by 10 percentage points — down to 47%, while making up 68% of the population.

Communities of color, meanwhile, now account for a larger share of positive tests. Black people make up 7% of all cases, despite representing just 4% of the population. Among Hispanic or Latino people, confirmed cases jumped by nearly 10 percentage points since mid-April, to 31%, compared with their 13% share of the overall population.

Health care providers are seeing the shift in real time. The University of Washington previously hosted the bulk of its COVID-19 cases at UW Medical Center - Northwest in North Seattle — near nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities whose populations tend to be more white.

But the center of gravity has moved south, to UW Medicine’s Valley Medical Center in Renton, closer to a more diverse community.

“The communities between Northwest and Valley are very different,” said Paul Hayes, executive director of UW Medicine's Harborview Medical Center.

The reasons for the recent shift are likely multiple, said Jeff Duchin, public health officer of Public Health — Seattle & King County, in a recent telephone call with reporters. “Different racial and ethnic groups may differ in their access to testing, in their access to health care or in their health care seeking behavior,” he said. “They may have different risk factors for infection related to the type of work they do, their household size and other exposures in the community. We need to learn more about this.”

One possible reason for the increasing disproportionality is the way in which testing was rolled out. Although limited for the entire population, the tests were even slower to arrive in their communities, say providers who work with underrepresented populations. Residents there are also less likely to have traveled abroad — one of the early conditions for getting tested — or have private insurance.

“We knew that we weren’t having testing done in those populations in the robust manner that we needed to have it done,” said Paula Houston, director of health care equity at UW Medicine. Alvarez, the house cleaner, said she didn’t seek to get tested when she first fell ill because she had heard it was not available.

The possible effect is twofold: an undercount of the number of positive cases and worse tracking of the virus’s spread.

Shoshana Aleinikoff, medical director at Healthpoint Midway in Des Moines, which serves a large Hispanic/Latino population, said early on they were turning away many people because they didn’t meet testing criteria.

Early on, even people with private insurance or good access to health care had some limited access to testing.

“It wasn’t so obvious where people who either didn’t have insurance or had state insurance would go to get testing,” she said.

That access has improved in recent weeks, at the same time new data has started to show disproportionality. Elizabeth Scott, a nurse practitioner at Healthpoint Midway, said there are now enough supplies available that “for the most part if we suspect COVID, then we are wanting to test.” Scott said that includes testing asymptomatic patients.

Scott added that some of the Latino patients she’s seen were already medically vulnerable before contracting COVID-19, with a history of diabetes or hypertension.