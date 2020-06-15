In Seattle’s CHAZ, a community garden takes root

When did you start participating either in the protests or in the community action within the CHAZ?

Ever since the first Saturday, when the police car was set on fire, I've been here just showing support to the people that have been doing this work for years ⁠— I’m new to Seattle.

[I wanted to be there], especially as a Black man. I mean, I've definitely always called for change and fought for justice. I've always been a big proponent of sustainability and permaculture and doing things to protect the Earth. But for a long time I don't think I really delved into my Blackness and fighting for Black people and Black rights, because it just felt like such a hard, futile battle. You almost settle into the results of the civil rights movement being like, "OK, that's [all] we're gonna get."

I feel like as a Black man, I've lived a pretty privileged life, and I feel kind of guilty about that in ways. I've had a lot of really good opportunities. And for a long time I don't know if I've used that privilege to really help others like me. This movement woke me up in that sense, recognizing that I have the responsibility to use the little privilege I have as a Black man to give back to my community.

Why is gardening the avenue through which you wanted to participate?

It starts with land. I've been really fascinated with the idea of land ownership: collective land ownership, taking back property and really making it work for the people, using the land, growing food on the land, becoming self-sufficient. It’s something that I think is really important for us as a people. Because Black people have always lived on less money ⁠— and learning how to do it in a way that allows us to live healthy, sustainable lifestyles is important for Black people in particular.

As we move through these times, where we're trying to challenge the system, we have to boycott a lot of things. We have to pull away, and having the ability to support yourself gives you that power.

All of this should be freely available. If we can free the land, everything else will literally become free.

And then, of course, gardening is just fun. I knew it was something that anyone could connect with, no matter what race or color. If someone sees a garden, they're always going to have a smile on their face.

What kind of role gardening has played in your life?

I wouldn’t say I’m a gardener or a farmer, but it did play a pivotal role in my personal growth. I’d just finished graduate school ⁠— I have a master's in urban sustainability ⁠— and I was working in New York City and playing rugby, but yet feeling frustrated with everything and feeling somewhat incomplete. I decided to move to Trinidad and just farm through WWOOF (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) and travel for a while and try to explore a more rural lifestyle, the road less traveled as some might say. And that's where I found gardening ⁠— as a way to, in some ways, support myself, like exchanging labor for housing — and it turned out that I really enjoyed it. It was a passion, and I just saw the power in it at that point in my life.

I did a permaculture apprenticeship at the Heartwood Institute located in Garberville, California, and it just kind of snowballed into what a lot of people might call a hippie or commune lifestyle ⁠— but still, while being the only Black man in a lot of these communities.

[And I’m trying] to connect that back to Black people. I realized that Black people have strong roots and a lot of these ideas and concepts [about gardening] aren't new — these aren't just particular to white spaces. It’s been a challenge for me to be in space with people not of color who are explaining concepts, who feel like they're doing something new and something that is unique and I’m like, “Wait, wait, wait — pause up: There's a history of people all over the world creating these spaces.”

I moved to Seattle a year ago to be with my partner ⁠and am again trying to reestablish myself, and gardening is always a safe place for me to go back to. And in this movement, where we're trying to create a safe place, a garden just made sense to me in that moment.

When the CHAZ came about, how did you get from, “OK, the police are gone” to “Let's dig Cal Anderson?”

I'm also a big fan of guerrilla gardening (laughs). I follow different guerrilla gardeners, like Seeds Not Bombs — just bombing places with seeds and seeing what happens. So that was like my initial thought: Oh, I'll come in with some seeds, maybe dig a few holes, plant some plants and, you know, be real quiet and sneaky about it. But the community here is pretty aware and they pick up on things pretty quickly.

In the park, [the city has] mowed what they call social distance circles: Instead of mowing the entire lawn, they’re mowing these circles. We looked at one of these circles and it was like, this is it. Let's just plant these circles. They're already set up for us; the grass is like pretty much gone. And you know it's kind of funny: A lot of people were, like, “Hey we’ve got crop circles!” I think it just felt right. A circle kind of connects to everything: the energy a circle brings, the symbolism of a circle. We've even accidentally put a cross in them and they kind of look like medicine wheels, so I think people have really been attracted to the design. And it's funny that the city kind of did it for us.